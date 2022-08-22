Senior JAVA Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Build Java integration services and applications using company Framework with an enthusiasm for solving interesting technical challenges.

Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment.

Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions

Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS

Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc degree in Computer Science

10 years Java application development experience

8 years in JEE-Experience

5 years Application Server experience i.e., Websphere Application Server

5 years relational database experience (DB2 preferred)

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming background in Java

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation, and deployment (end-to-end).

Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern

Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)

Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open-Source Frameworks

Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g., Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.

Solid application database management practices in a high-volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql – Cassandra/MongoDB).

Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies.

Practical experience in a high-volume banking environment. (E.g., application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)

Experience with re-use and standardisation, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.

Experience with Application Integration challenges in a big corporate environment with ESB’s e.g., WebSphere MessageBroker, DataPower, MQ-Series, and API-Connect.

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs

Eclipse

InteliJ

Git

Maven

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

