Senior Project Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client in the mining services seeks to employ a Project Manager to join their organisation.
Client Details
Our client is one of the world’s leading mining and infrastructure solutions providers. From the production and supply of explosives, blasting systems, mining chemicals and geotechnical monitoring to our cutting-edge digital solutions and comprehensive range of services, they sustainably mobilise the earth’s resources.
Description
Senior Project Manager:
A Senior Project Manager, or Project Director, is responsible for overseeing the planning and implementation of an entire project through budgeting, hiring team members, sourcing suppliers and planning the project release. Their duties include setting deadlines, providing feedback and communicating with clients about the status of their project.
Senior Project Manager duties and responsibilities
Senior Project Managers must develop a plan of action to get a project completed, working across departments to ensure their needs and wants are included within the confines of the project and budgetary restrictions.
Senior Project Managers will have the following duties:
- Develop project plans that identify resource and budgetary needs
- Host project meetings at least once a week with team and managers
- Provide feedback, advice, project updates and encouragement to team members
- Manage deadlines and push the team to ensure timeliness
- Coordinate with vendors and suppliers as needed
Profile
- Background in commissioning a plant
- Must have experience bulk Hydrogen Immersion
- Reporting to project Engineer
- Company deals with Commercial Grade explosives
- Engineering & Civil/Mechanical Background
- 18 Months contract
- Blasting experience
Job Offer
Competitive Salary
Use own vehicle and company will be responsible for petrol & wear and tear
About The Employer:
