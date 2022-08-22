Senior Project Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited – Limpopo

Our client in the mining services seeks to employ a Project Manager to join their organisation.

Client Details

Our client is one of the world’s leading mining and infrastructure solutions providers. From the production and supply of explosives, blasting systems, mining chemicals and geotechnical monitoring to our cutting-edge digital solutions and comprehensive range of services, they sustainably mobilise the earth’s resources.

Description

Senior Project Manager:

A Senior Project Manager, or Project Director, is responsible for overseeing the planning and implementation of an entire project through budgeting, hiring team members, sourcing suppliers and planning the project release. Their duties include setting deadlines, providing feedback and communicating with clients about the status of their project.

Senior Project Manager duties and responsibilities

Senior Project Managers must develop a plan of action to get a project completed, working across departments to ensure their needs and wants are included within the confines of the project and budgetary restrictions.

Senior Project Managers will have the following duties:

Develop project plans that identify resource and budgetary needs

Host project meetings at least once a week with team and managers

Provide feedback, advice, project updates and encouragement to team members

Manage deadlines and push the team to ensure timeliness

Coordinate with vendors and suppliers as needed

Profile

Background in commissioning a plant

Must have experience bulk Hydrogen Immersion

Reporting to project Engineer

Company deals with Commercial Grade explosives

Engineering & Civil/Mechanical Background

18 Months contract

Blasting experience

Job Offer

Competitive Salary

Use own vehicle and company will be responsible for petrol & wear and tear

About The Employer:

Michael Page

