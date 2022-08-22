Senior Software Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our Client is seeking for experienced Senior Software Engineers to work 100% remote, Candidates must have a passion for coding, and skilled in Python, SQL, NoSQL Databses, TypeScript, and React. Positions are 100% remote work from home.
Client Details
Our Client is a Digital hub that focuses on providing services to clients that enhances their businesses using innovative technology solutions.
Description
Our Client is looking for a strong Senior Software Engineer with a can-do attitude, Candidate must have a passion for coding and has worked in a fast-paced and demanding industry. Candidate must have worked in an Agile environment and SaaS environment.
Role and responsibilities:
- Collaborating with fellow peers from product, design, and engineering on a cross-functional, outcome-based team to craft and deliver on OKRs
- Help build the backbone of our cloud-based platform
- You will collaborate with team members on planning, code review and pairing
- You will take ownership of components and projects through their entire lifecycle
- You will take an active part in building up the engineering culture
- Exercising and improving companies engineering practices such as re-factoring, pairing, code reviews, collective code ownership, containers, IaC, CI/CD, observability
- Leading technical discussions in order to help define the future of the product
Profile
Requirements:
- Must be proficient and knowledgeable in Python and TypeScript, must have a genuine interest in programming
- Extensive experience in writing clean code and reviewing code
- Must be data driven, fluent in Python, and SQL/NoSQL Databases
- Ability to collaborate and recommend architectural solutions, while understanding and explaining trade-offs around time to market, structural and functional quality, security, maintainability, resources, and scope.
- Experience in React, HTML/CSS and how to go from a Figma design to a web-page design
- High levels of communication with Product team, about outcomes, issues, blockers and priorities, in order to provide clarity in all levels about the situations/tasks
- 6 years’ experience in building services in a multi=tenant SaaS Environment
- Leadership – willingness to communicate between parts and help reach an agreement or common understanding between them.
- Must be result orientated, curious, self starter, ability to work independently ambitious, and team player
Requirements:
- IT related qualification
- 5+ years experience – Senior Software Engineer
- 6+ years experience SaaS and Agile environment background
- Python exoerience advantageous
Job Offer
100% remote – flexible working hours
Market related salary
Studies and educational development opportunities
About The Employer:
Digital IT Business