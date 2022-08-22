Senior Software Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Aug 22, 2022

Our Client is seeking for experienced Senior Software Engineers to work 100% remote, Candidates must have a passion for coding, and skilled in Python, SQL, NoSQL Databses, TypeScript, and React. Positions are 100% remote work from home.

Client Details

Our Client is a Digital hub that focuses on providing services to clients that enhances their businesses using innovative technology solutions.

Description

Our Client is looking for a strong Senior Software Engineer with a can-do attitude, Candidate must have a passion for coding and has worked in a fast-paced and demanding industry. Candidate must have worked in an Agile environment and SaaS environment.

Role and responsibilities:

  • Collaborating with fellow peers from product, design, and engineering on a cross-functional, outcome-based team to craft and deliver on OKRs
  • Help build the backbone of our cloud-based platform
  • You will collaborate with team members on planning, code review and pairing
  • You will take ownership of components and projects through their entire lifecycle
  • You will take an active part in building up the engineering culture
  • Exercising and improving companies engineering practices such as re-factoring, pairing, code reviews, collective code ownership, containers, IaC, CI/CD, observability
  • Leading technical discussions in order to help define the future of the product

Profile

Requirements:

  • Must be proficient and knowledgeable in Python and TypeScript, must have a genuine interest in programming
  • Extensive experience in writing clean code and reviewing code
  • Must be data driven, fluent in Python, and SQL/NoSQL Databases
  • Ability to collaborate and recommend architectural solutions, while understanding and explaining trade-offs around time to market, structural and functional quality, security, maintainability, resources, and scope.
  • Experience in React, HTML/CSS and how to go from a Figma design to a web-page design
  • High levels of communication with Product team, about outcomes, issues, blockers and priorities, in order to provide clarity in all levels about the situations/tasks
  • 6 years’ experience in building services in a multi=tenant SaaS Environment
  • Leadership – willingness to communicate between parts and help reach an agreement or common understanding between them.
  • Must be result orientated, curious, self starter, ability to work independently ambitious, and team player

Requirements:

  • IT related qualification
  • 5+ years experience – Senior Software Engineer
  • 6+ years experience SaaS and Agile environment background
  • Python exoerience advantageous

Job Offer

100% remote – flexible working hours

Market related salary

Studies and educational development opportunities

About The Employer:

Digital IT Business

Learn more/Apply for this position