Senior Systems Analyst – Gauteng

We are looking for a Senior Systems Analyst with at least 5 years of experience in Data, C#, Integration, Building web capabilities, Financial services experience/ background, and Must come from a developer background.
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Integration
- Building web capabilities
- Financial services background
- Data