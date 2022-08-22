Senior Systems Analyst – Gauteng

Aug 22, 2022

We are looking for a Senior Systems Analyst with at least 5 years of experience in Data, C#, Integration, Building web capabilities, Financial services experience/ background, and Must come from a developer background.

Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Integration
  • Building web capabilities
  • Financial services background
  • Data

