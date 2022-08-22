SharePoint Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

POSITION PURPOSE
- The post holder will be responsible for configuration, development, and customization of SharePoint applications in line with technical and business requirements specifications, and support and maintenance of the organisational website
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- National Diploma in IT or related qualification
- Ideal Qualification: IT related Degree and MOSS and WSS certification
- 5 years’ experience in SharePoint Configuration
- 5 years’ experience in Coding using C#, ASP.NET, and .NET
- The following will be an added advantage: JavaScript, HTML5, CSS,
- XML, jQuery, SQL Server.
POSITION OUTPUTS
Systems Development:
- Develop Web Applications Architectural Design and Integration
- Build and modify wed applications using the required Web Application Languages
- Configuring the company SharePoint systems to specified requirements.
- Eradicate tedious workflow and duplications within existing workflows Enhance system controls in existing web applications
- Review and refine existing web application architectural design
- Oversee service providers who provides web applications development services
- Extending SharePoint functionality with forms, web parts, and application technologies
Business Solution Delivery:
- Deliver Business Solutions to agreed quality, time, and cost scales.
- Deliver well-tested and quality assured Business Solutions
- Debug software for client applications to ensure that it is fit for purpose Resolve web application issues raised during User Acceptance Testing Providing end-user training on developed and improved Web Applications
Liaison and Coordination:
- Oversee architectural design and integration content management, portals, collaboration, business process or other solutions.
- Liaise with services providers and internal stakeholders to coordinate services.
- Work with Business Analyst to interpret requirements for application enhancements and development.
- Providing support for projects during installation and post implementation.
System Maintenance and Support:
- Investigate and resolve application issues within the agreed SLA Respond to system issues, end-user queries and maintenance requests.
- Provide user training to staff as and when requested Plan and implement software version upgrade in line with software releases roadmap.
- Review website interface and software stability.
- Maintain, support, and improve web applications. Support and maintain the Website.
- Oversee service providers who are supporting and maintaining web Applications.
Desired Skills:
- System Maintenance and Support
- Systems Development
- Business Solution Delivery
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree