SharePoint Web Developer – Gauteng Midrand

SPECIFICATION

SPECIFICATION

Systems Development

Develop Web Applications Architectural Design and IntegrationBuild and modify wed applications using the required Web Application Languages

Configuring the company SharePoint systems to specified [URL Removed] tedious workflow and duplications within existing workflows Enhance system controls in existing web applications

Review and refine existing web application architectural design Oversee service providers who provides web applicationsdevelopment services

Extending SharePoint functionality with forms, web parts, and application technologies.

Business Solution Delivery

Deliver Business Solutions to agreed quality, time, and cost scales. Deliver well-tested and quality assured Business SolutionsDebug software for client applications to ensure that it is fit for purpose Resolve web application issues raised during User

Acceptance Testing Providing end-user training on developed and improved Web Applications.

Liaison and Coordination

Oversee architectural design and integration content management, portals, collaboration, business process or other [URL Removed] with services providers and internal stakeholders to coordinate services

Work with Business

Analyst to interpret requirements for application enhancements and development.

Providing support for projects during installation and post implementation.

System Maintenance and Support

Investigate and resolve application issues within the agreed SLA Respond to system issues, end-user queries and maintenance requests.

Provide user training to staff as and when requestedPlan and implement software version upgrade in line with software releases roadmap

Review website interface and software stability. Maintain, support, and improve web applications. Support and maintain the WebsiteOversee service providers who are supporting and maintaining webApplications

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Qualification:

National Diploma in IT or related qualification

Ideal Qualification

IT related Degree and MOSS and WSS certification 5 years’ experience in SharePoint Configuration 5 years’ experience in Coding using C#, ASP.NET, and .NET Frameworks.

The following will be an added advantage: JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, XML, jQuery, SQL Server.

Desired Skills:

See above Spec

Learn more/Apply for this position