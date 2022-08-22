Leading import and Distribution Company has a vacancy for a Software Developer to join their Centurion based team. Please note that this is not a remote/hybrid role and the successful incumbent will be based at the Centurion office.
Minimum Requirements / Experience / Skills
Related qualification
.Net Developer
.Net Framework (version 4 >)
.Net Core
WinForms
MVC
WebApi
JSON
SOAP
Javascript
HTML
CSS
MS SQL
Overview of duties
Resolve software development tasks assigned according to company standards
Ability to take ownership of a task until its resolution.
Follow ISO policies where they have been implemented.
Follow software policies and flows where they have been stipulated or discussed
Commit code base to source control at the end of a workday
Ensure that code is in such a state that it can be committed to source control and would not break any subsequent release or any application
Update Task list development team is using at the time
Provide input in planning and scoping Sessions
Document and update process flows where required
Document software changes where required
Test code & features where required
Build software releases & deployments when required
Deploy & release software
Salary Bracket
R45 000 to R60 000 per month CTC, depending on experience and qualifications
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net