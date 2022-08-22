Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Leading import and Distribution Company has a vacancy for a Software Developer to join their Centurion based team. Please note that this is not a remote/hybrid role and the successful incumbent will be based at the Centurion office.

Minimum Requirements / Experience / Skills

Related qualification

.Net Developer

.Net Framework (version 4 >)

.Net Core

WinForms

MVC

WebApi

JSON

SOAP

Javascript

HTML

CSS

MS SQL

Overview of duties

Resolve software development tasks assigned according to company standards

Ability to take ownership of a task until its resolution.

Follow ISO policies where they have been implemented.

Follow software policies and flows where they have been stipulated or discussed

Commit code base to source control at the end of a workday

Ensure that code is in such a state that it can be committed to source control and would not break any subsequent release or any application

Update Task list development team is using at the time

Provide input in planning and scoping Sessions

Document and update process flows where required

Document software changes where required

Test code & features where required

Build software releases & deployments when required

Deploy & release software

Salary Bracket

R45 000 to R60 000 per month CTC, depending on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

