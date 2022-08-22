Software Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 22, 2022

Our Client is looking for a skilled Software Engineer with strong background in Python and TypeScript, Candidates must have experience working in an Agile and SaaS environment – Position is 100% remote – work from home

Client Details

Our Client is a Digital hub that focuses on providing services to clients that enhances their businesses using innovative technology solutions.

Description

Our Client is looking for a Software Engineer with a can-do attitude, Candidate must have a passion for coding and has worked in a fast-paced and demanding industry. Candidate must have the ability to solve problems, and work within a team. Candidate must have worked in an Agile and SaaS environment.

Role and responsibilities:

  • Collaborating with fellow peers from product, design, and engineering on a cross-functional, outcome-based team to craft and deliver on OKRs
  • Help build the backbone of our cloud-based platform
  • You will collaborate with team members on planning, code review and pairing
  • You will take ownership of components and projects through their entire lifecycle
  • You will take an active part in building up the engineering culture
  • Exercising and improving companies engineering practices such as re-factoring, pairing, code reviews, collective code ownership, containers, IaC, CI/CD, observability
  • Leading technical discussions in order to help define the future of the product

Profile

Requirements:

  • Must be proficient and knowledgeable in Python and TypeScript, must have a genuine interest in programming
  • Extensive experience in writing clean code and reviewing code
  • Must be data driven, fluent in Python, and SQL/NoSQL Databases
  • Ability to collaborate and recommend architectural solutions, while understanding and explaining trade-offs around time to market, structural and functional quality, security, maintainability, resources, and scope.
  • Experience in React, HTML/CSS and how to go from a Figma design to a web-page design
  • High levels of communication with Product team, about outcomes, issues, blockers and priorities, in order to provide clarity in all levels about the situations/tasks
  • 4 year’s experience in building services in a multi-tenant SaaS Environment
  • Leadership – willingness to communicate between parts and help reach an agreement or common understanding between them.
  • Must be result orientated, curious, self-starter, ability to work independently ambitious, and team player

Additional Requirements:

  • Relevant IT qualification – advantageous
  • 4+ year’s experience as a Software Engineer
  • SaaS and Agile exposure
  • Must be able to code in Python

Job Offer

100% remote – flexible working hours

Market related salary

About The Employer:

Digital IT Business

Learn more/Apply for this position