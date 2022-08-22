SQL Developer – Western Cape

The Role: We are looking to hire a SQL Developer with at least 5+ Years experience on a fixed term contract basis (6 – 12 Months).

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related/SQL Certification

C#

MS SQL

JavaScript

Node.js

HTML5

Visual Basic

Experience Required:

Strong SQL Development experience

Stored Procedures, Tables

Strong intermediate ?? Senior SQL Developer

SQL Development experience

Financial Services experience

BI Development experience/ tools ?? a bonus (not a must have)

Must have good English communication skills.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Leading the Development team with all aspects of software design and coding.

Attending and contributing to company management meetings.

Learning the codebase and improving the coding skills of the team.

Writing, maintaining, and managing the quality of code. Fixing bugs within existing systems.

Monitoring and improving the technical performance of internal systems.

Responding to requests from the management team.

Creating reports.

