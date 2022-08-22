Tarsus expands enterprise networking offerings with H3C

Tarsus Distribution has secured the right to distribute the H3C networking product range in South Africa and SADC, offering its channel partners and their enterprise customers access to an affordable and innovative alternative to established brands.

H3C offers a comprehensive portfolio of intelligent connectivity solutions including routers, switches, wireless networking, 5G and network management.

H3C, an industry leader in digital solutions and enterprise networking, is on a drive to expand its business in SADC and recently opened a representative office in South Africa. The company has a strong track record in data centres and networking, is listed among niche players in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Wired and Wireless and Data Center and Cloud Networking solutions – for the fifth consecutive year.

Jamie Scott, chief technology officer at Tarsus Technologies, says: “Building on our strong presence in the SMB networking sector, Tarsus Distribution aims to grow our share of the enterprise networking market too. With a comprehensive set of solutions that address the complete networking needs of businesses from SMBs to large organisations, H3C is a perfect partner for us.

“H3C is an excellent alternative to other mainstream networking brands, with backing from HPE as a major shareholder. It commits substantial resources to research and development each year, has a proven ability to get to market rapidly with innovative solutions, and has an established, agile, global supply chain.”

Maurizio Zussa, channel director of the African region at H3C, comments: “Our partnership with Tarsus Distribution is an integral part of our strategy to expand in South Africa and the rest of Southern Africa. With its proven technical capabilities, slick logistics engine and powerful channel network, Tarsus Distribution is the perfect partner to help us facilitate digital transformation for local enterprises.”