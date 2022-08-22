Telkom VS Gaming partners with Comic Con Africa

Telkom VS Gaming is the official gaming and connectivity partner of Comic Con Africa, Africa’s largest pop culture and gaming festival.

Taking place between 22-25 September 2022 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Comic Con Africa, fans can look forward to experiencing the latest gaming tech, Esports tournaments and gaming experiences that the continent has to offer.

Telkom VS Gaming’s commitment to driving the local Esports industry forward will see them owning the largest tournament stage and attracting some of the industry’s best players and teams. the Telkom VS Gaming stage in the gaming hall will show the Telkom VS Gaming Masters, the Telkom VS Gaming Championships , eDiski and High School eSport League (HSEL) finals.

On the Telkom stand, users will see Telkom Smart Living, learn more about exciting Telkom products on offer and stand the a chance to win prizes.

“Through our vision as Telkom, we have seen competitiveness in esports continue to grow from strength to strength. This has allowed us to showcase the world of gaming to SA by giving more people the opportunity to entrench themselves in this world and participate. We are very proud to be partnering with Comic Con Africa and believe such partnerships shines the spotlight on esports and drives the industry forward,” says Wanda Mkhize Telkom VS Gaming spokesperson.

Carla Massman, Comic Con Africa show director, comments: “Telkom has always been invested in the esports arena and our partnership with them broadens the spectrum of the festivals gaming offering and pop culture industry for local audiences.”