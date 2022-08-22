Web Interface Software Engineer (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, develop, debug, test and support cutting-edge software solutions as the next Web Interface Software Engineer sought by a dynamic Software Security Specialist to join its team. You must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic/Computer Engineering or Computer Science with at least 2 years’ work experience in a similar role including Embedded systems and Embedded software development, Web-based management system implementation and REST APIs. You will need to be proficient in C/C++, JavaScript, CSS, C#, HTML, MySQL, bash, Bourne shell, Python, Linux, UNIX, TCP/IP, Ethernet, ARP, ICMP and/or UDP and general DevOps.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s (required) Degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science with at least 2 years’ relevant work experience in a similar role.

Experience with Embedded systems and embedded software development.

Experience with Web-based management system implementation and REST API’s.

Proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, C# and MySQL.

Knowledge of DevOps in general.

Experience in embedded programming (C/C++) and scripting languages (e.g., bash, Bourne shell, Python). Additional recommendations: Experience with multi-threaded programming.

Experience with embedded operating systems platforms such as Linux, UNIX and other.

Extensive experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC/G++, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools).

Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals.

Knowledge of hardware architecture such as ARM, MIPS and X86.

Knowledge of major IP protocols, interfaces and hardware subsystems i.e., TCP/IP, Ethernet, ARP, ICMP and/or UDP.

Knowledge of network device operations. such as parsing, classifying, filtering and forwarding traffic.

Knowledge of network switching and routers, L2 bridging, STP and L3 routing.

Knowledge and experience w.r.t. the implementation of network protocols, device driver and network stack internals for Linux.

Desirable –

Master’s Degree.

Experience with IXP/NFP software development, with C or Assembler.

Knowledge of network protocols.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies.

Experience with Linux kernel development.

Experience in Cryptography and network security (e.g., IPsec, SSL).

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

