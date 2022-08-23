Business Analyst/Data Analyst (Perm/Contract) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

A dynamic Provider of AI-led, Marketing Operations platforms seeks the expertise of a strategic thinking Business Analyst/Data Analyst with a high degree of learning agility, able to quickly grasp key business concepts and facilitate Data and Analytics Requirements Workshops. You will require at least 5 years’ experience in a BA role specifically having worked on Data and Analytics projects, have a keen understanding of data concepts and the ability to identify and map data capabilities as dependencies for outcomes. You will also need to have Excellent written communication skills and very strong report-writing skills and be able to interact with senior stakeholders. Any prior experience in the Healthcare sector will prove hugely beneficial. This is a remote role so you can be based anywhere in South Africa. Any exposure within the Healthcare industry would be hugely beneficial. Please note this position is negotiable to be Permanent or on a Contract basis.

