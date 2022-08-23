Card Feature Analyst at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandown

- Accountable for the interpretation, clarification, documentation of the business requirements, through collaboration with the business stakeholders, external technology vendor stakeholders and working within the team to ensure these are designed and delivered effectively within an Agile Framework.
- Delivering value in the form of business outcomes and positive customer experiences
- Responsible for ensuring that requirements map back to the business value, and that the entire team knows what and how they are implementing towards the desired requirement.
- Solves organizational information problems and requirements by analysing requirements, designing solutions and architecture, recommending system controls and protocols, and reviewing and interrogating of external technology vendor solutions. Supporting business with daily operations in the systems environment.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
CLIENT CENTRICITY
Support
- Assist and support technical teams with queries relating to any ongoing analysis, development and operations
- After Hour support for Back office and various departments
- Assist with queries
Service Excellence
- Interpret business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
- Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
- Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders
- Responding to internal and external queries
- Building good working relationships with all clients
FINANCIAL
Financial Drivers
- Understand business requirements and put together plans/ business cases in terms of growing the product suite (short-term and long-term)
- Executing, tracking of project related revenue and cost items against budget
- Ensure financial objectives for are met by overseeing forecasting requirements; preparing a consolidated development/ capex annual budget; analysing overall variances; and direct corrective actions within the team.
- Analyse reasons for variances and which levers to pull in order to ensure that budget is achieved.
- Advise the product managers what changes to implement.
- Continuously review performance of the area against scorecards, targets and processes to address any gaps
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Analysis
- Creating and reviewing business and financial requirements specifications
- Review of the Technical Specification documents from technology providers (internal and external)
Planning and Design
- Facilitate and participate in discovery/inception workshops to create a shared understanding of user needs and the potential technology solution required to deliver to these needs
- Identify user journeys which map out how a user will go through the system
- Work ahead of the team to get clarity on some (not all) requirements before the next iteration
- Create relevant analysis documentation resulting from elicitation sessions.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams comprised of product management, UX, technology, support, testing and other subject matter experts to gather and analyse functional needs and user story requirements.
- Groom user stories through business interviews, workshops or procedures and map user stories ensuring they come together as a cohesive whole.
- Provide the Product Owner with key information for prioritisation and estimation.
- Facilitate and participate in iteration meetings (product backlog grooming, planning meeting, daily stand up, review meeting and retrospective).
- Obtain sign off during iteration review sessions.
- Manage the stories , ensuring that all requirements are loaded as stories, ensuring the stories are assigned to epics.
- Support showcasing stories to stakeholders
- Work very closely with user experience team to ensure that processes,wireframes and content are optimally intuitive to end-users
Process Design
- Design appropriate processes to support business operations
- Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
- Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible
- Completed design documents
- Periodic review of functionality
Backlog Management
-
Ensure that the activities needed to fulfil each item in the backlog are identified, outlined and prioritized before the next sprint.
-
Identify missing requirements
- Clarify the goals and business value of Minimum Marketable Features/Minimal Viable Products.
- Clarify any ambiguity until it is understood by the team
- Review user stories with the Product Owner with a strategic point of view
- Capture and keep the business and data rules up-to-date
- Ensure that where stories are blocked, these stories are prioritised to other iterations and new stories identified to replace them in the current iteration
Testing
- Work with users to develop acceptance criteria or test cases for the system
- Produce acceptance tests from acceptance criteria
- Provide regular feedback by testing the deliverables against a user story’s acceptance criteria.
- Provide regular feedback by validating that the product meets the business goals.
ADMINISTRATION:
Documentation
- Managing the repository of the architectural design documents
- Documenting of business requirements through meetings and workshops
- Logging of change control for any changes made
Effective Administration
- Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
- Cost saving in terms of time
- Reports created efficiently and on time
LEARNING AND GROWTH
Contribution to teamwork in department
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
- Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
- Support and drive the business’ core values
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive
- Promote harmony and teamwork
- Promote the sharing of knowledge
- Show willingness to help others
- Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
- Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties
- Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying this role
- Close interactions between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently
Personal and intellectual capital development
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Preparation and signing off of personal development plan
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
- Developments of knowledge base and intellectual property
- In order to enhance performance, and for better understanding of the nature of the job, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable (noted but necessarily measured)
- Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager
- Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in the role such as managerial and SQL training courses
REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
Appropriate tertiary degree in Information Systems or Computer Science; aligned to Business Analysis, Project Management, Agile or related field
Experience
5 years’ related experience
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required
- Strong knowledge of Agile methodology
- Card Acquiring
- ISO8583
- Jira
- Visio
- POS Device Certification Management
- Third-Party Processing
- eCommerce and Payment Gateway
- Experience of leading project team is an advantage
WORKING CONDITIONS
Office Bound/ Local Travel within South Africa as requried
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Information Technology
- Card Acquiring
- Banking