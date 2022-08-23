Data Scientist – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our client in the manufacturing industry is looking to employ a Data Scientist
Duties include:
- Explore, analyse and interpret large internal and external datasets using state of the art statistical tools
- Develop data models and algorithms for data preparation, exploration, mining and modelling
- Implement and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and process optimization up to visualization of results
- Design and implement metrics, dashboards and reports to support business decisions
- Document results and perform know-how transfer to team members and interested internal business departments
- Flexibility to support hands-on data engineering and data cleansing activities where needed
- Collaboration in agile teams to design, implement and deploy end to end data science solutions
- Ensure high quality results (statistical and technical) for the deliverables of the Innovation Hub
- Guide and mentor junior team members
- Ensure continuous enhancements and quality of the technology and methods applied
Minimum Requirements
- University degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or
Information Systems-degree
- Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science/ machine learning
Essential:
- Applied data science skills in complex environments to support customer facing and/ or corporate processes
- Technical leadership experience to be able to define the data technology roadmap as part of a cross functional team
- Ability to convey complex technical terms to a non-technical audience
- Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions
- Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow
- Advanced Machine Learning experience using R and Python
- Data Science experience using HADOOP, ELK, Azure ML and and /or Databricks
- T-SQL experience using Microsoft SQL, Oracle or equivalent databases
- Visualisation with Power BI, Qlik or Tableau would be advantageous
Preferred:
- Good understanding of general business processes
- Delivered technical trainings to different stakeholders
- Experience in working with Senior Management
- Professional experience in working for a Tech company and/ or start-up
