Data Scientist – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our client in the manufacturing industry is looking to employ a Data Scientist

Duties include:

Explore, analyse and interpret large internal and external datasets using state of the art statistical tools

Develop data models and algorithms for data preparation, exploration, mining and modelling

Implement and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and process optimization up to visualization of results

Design and implement metrics, dashboards and reports to support business decisions

Document results and perform know-how transfer to team members and interested internal business departments

Flexibility to support hands-on data engineering and data cleansing activities where needed

Collaboration in agile teams to design, implement and deploy end to end data science solutions

Ensure high quality results (statistical and technical) for the deliverables of the Innovation Hub

Guide and mentor junior team members

Ensure continuous enhancements and quality of the technology and methods applied

Minimum Requirements

University degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or

Information Systems-degree

Information Systems-degree Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science/ machine learning

Essential:

Applied data science skills in complex environments to support customer facing and/ or corporate processes

Technical leadership experience to be able to define the data technology roadmap as part of a cross functional team

Ability to convey complex technical terms to a non-technical audience

Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions

Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow

Advanced Machine Learning experience using R and Python

Data Science experience using HADOOP, ELK, Azure ML and and /or Databricks

T-SQL experience using Microsoft SQL, Oracle or equivalent databases

Visualisation with Power BI, Qlik or Tableau would be advantageous

Preferred:

Good understanding of general business processes

Delivered technical trainings to different stakeholders

Experience in working with Senior Management

Professional experience in working for a Tech company and/ or start-up

