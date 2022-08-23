Data Scientist – Eastern Cape Uitenhage

An opportunity exists for a Data Scientist with a client in the Automotive industry. The Data Scientist is a key role to plan and implement E2E data analytics solutions and technology. Position based in Kariega.

Duties:

Explore, analyse and interpret large internal and external datasets using state of the art statistical tools

Develop data models and algorithms for data preparation, exploration, mining and modelling

Implement and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and process optimization up to visualization of results

Design and implement metrics, dashboards and reports to support business decisions

Document results and perform know-how transfer to team members and interested internal business departments

Flexibility to support hands-on data engineering and data cleansing activities where needed

Collaboration in agile teams to design, implement and deploy end to end data science solutions

Ensure high quality results (statistical and technical) for the deliverables of the Innovation Hub

Guide and mentor junior team members

Ensure continuous enhancements and quality of the technology and methods applied

Requirements:

University degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Information Systems-degree

Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science/machine learning

Applied data science skills in complex environments to support customer facing and/or corporate processes

Technical leadership experience to be able to define the data technology roadmap as part of a cross functional team

Ability to convey complex technical terms to a non-technical audience

Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions

Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow

Must have worked on Python/R/Java with machine learning algorithms such neural nets and SVMs

Experience in MS Azure Data Lake, Databricks and Synapse and Analysis Services

Experience in MS Power BI, SQL Analysis Services, SQL Database Development

NoSQL experience

