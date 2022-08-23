Data Scientist – Eastern Cape Uitenhage

NEW VACANCY ALERT!
An opportunity exists for a Data Scientist with a client in the Automotive industry. The Data Scientist is a key role to plan and implement E2E data analytics solutions and technology. Position based in Kariega.
Duties:
- Explore, analyse and interpret large internal and external datasets using state of the art statistical tools
- Develop data models and algorithms for data preparation, exploration, mining and modelling
- Implement and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and process optimization up to visualization of results
- Design and implement metrics, dashboards and reports to support business decisions
- Document results and perform know-how transfer to team members and interested internal business departments
- Flexibility to support hands-on data engineering and data cleansing activities where needed
- Collaboration in agile teams to design, implement and deploy end to end data science solutions
- Ensure high quality results (statistical and technical) for the deliverables of the Innovation Hub
- Guide and mentor junior team members
- Ensure continuous enhancements and quality of the technology and methods applied
Requirements:
- University degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Information Systems-degree
- Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science/machine learning
- Applied data science skills in complex environments to support customer facing and/or corporate processes
- Technical leadership experience to be able to define the data technology roadmap as part of a cross functional team
- Ability to convey complex technical terms to a non-technical audience
- Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions
- Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow
- Must have worked on Python/R/Java with machine learning algorithms such neural nets and SVMs
- Experience in MS Azure Data Lake, Databricks and Synapse and Analysis Services
- Experience in MS Power BI, SQL Analysis Services, SQL Database Development
- NoSQL experience
Desired Skills:
