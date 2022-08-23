Data Scientist – Eastern Cape Uitenhage

Aug 23, 2022

NEW VACANCY ALERT!
An opportunity exists for a Data Scientist with a client in the Automotive industry. The Data Scientist is a key role to plan and implement E2E data analytics solutions and technology. Position based in Kariega.

Duties:

  • Explore, analyse and interpret large internal and external datasets using state of the art statistical tools

  • Develop data models and algorithms for data preparation, exploration, mining and modelling

  • Implement and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and process optimization up to visualization of results

  • Design and implement metrics, dashboards and reports to support business decisions

  • Document results and perform know-how transfer to team members and interested internal business departments

  • Flexibility to support hands-on data engineering and data cleansing activities where needed

  • Collaboration in agile teams to design, implement and deploy end to end data science solutions

  • Ensure high quality results (statistical and technical) for the deliverables of the Innovation Hub

  • Guide and mentor junior team members

  • Ensure continuous enhancements and quality of the technology and methods applied

Requirements:

  • University degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Information Systems-degree

  • Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science/machine learning

  • Applied data science skills in complex environments to support customer facing and/or corporate processes

  • Technical leadership experience to be able to define the data technology roadmap as part of a cross functional team

  • Ability to convey complex technical terms to a non-technical audience

  • Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions

  • Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow

  • Must have worked on Python/R/Java with machine learning algorithms such neural nets and SVMs

  • Experience in MS Azure Data Lake, Databricks and Synapse and Analysis Services

  • Experience in MS Power BI, SQL Analysis Services, SQL Database Development

  • NoSQL experience

Desired Skills:

  • data scientist
  • computer science
  • machine learning
  • applied data science

Learn more/Apply for this position