Data Specialist/ Data Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the banking sector is currently looking for a Data Specialist/ Data Manager for a project that will be running for 3 months. The project will start in September – December 2022.

The successful candidate will lead and execute the following for the project:

Data analytics

Data Reconciliations

Table Mappings

Source to Target mappings

Validate Front end outputs

Data Manager Lead

Define Data Lineage

Transform Data

Can create scripts

Raise Data Quality Issues

Drive Resolution of data issues

Facilitate business requirements on data vs what is on the system/application

Interested applicants may send their detailed resumes to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

MS Excel

MS Powerpoint

Communication skills

Data Storage Systems

ETL

ERDs

Project Management

Intermediate to advanced proficiency in storytelling/Visualisation with data

Dashboard or resporting tools

Tableau

SQL

PostgreSQL

MS Azure

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position