Embedded Software Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Pinelands

DEVELOP high performance networking software as your coding expertise as an Embedded Software Engineer is sought by a cutting-edge Tech company to join its team. Your core role will be to design, develop, debug, test and support software. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering/Computer Engineering/Computer Science with work experience in a similar role with proficiency in C/C++, bash, Bourne shell, Python, GCC, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools.

Bachelor’s (required) Degree in Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science with relevant work experience.

Experience with Embedded systems and Embedded software development is required.

Proficiency in Embedded Programming (C/C++) and scripting languages (e.g., bash, Bourne shell, Python) is required.

Extensive experience with development and debugging (GCC, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.

Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals.

Master’s Degree.

Assembler experience.

Multi-threaded programming experience.

Experience with development and debugging from the Linux command line.

Knowledge of network protocols.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies.

Experience in Cryptography and network security (e.g., IPsec, SSL).

Linux kernel development.

Agile software development.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment.

Strong written communication skills.

