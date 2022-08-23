ERP Consultant (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist seeking an ERP Consultant for its Joburg division whose core role will be to implement and support ERP solutions (Sage ERP X3) for its clients. The ideal candidate will require Matric/Grade 12, an IT/Financial tertiary qualification, and a Sage X3 Certification (Financial & Distribution). You must also have 3-5 years’ ERP midmarket work experience including Consulting on Sage ERP X3 and possess a valid Driver’s Licence and your own reliable vehicle.

DUTIES:

Provide solution support to existing customers.

Conduct solution requirements analysis.

Deploy agreed ERP solution.

Train users on solution provided.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric or Grade 12 essential.

Financial/IT qualification required.

Sage X3 Certification (Financial & Distribution).

3 – 5 Years’ experience in the ERP midmarket.

Consulting knowledge of Sage ERP X3.

Valid Driver’s Licence and own reliable vehicle.

COMMENTS:

