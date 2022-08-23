Full Stack Developer

Purpose of the position

We are looking for someone who can help with the further development of web-based applications that run on a micro-services architecture in the AWS Cloud.

? Back-end based on a micro-services architecture and written in NodeJS and Python

? Web front ends for clients and employeesDuties and Responsibilities but not limited

? Writing clean and efficient code for .NET Applications using C#? Monitoring the performance of live apps and work on optimizing them at the code level

? Identifying and resolving bottlenecks, rectifying bugs and enhancing application performance

? Performing unit and instrumentation tests on code

? Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define and design new features

? Staying up to date with new technology trends, applications, and protocols

? Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

? Solid understanding of the full application development life cycle

? DevOps: Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CIFormal Education

? Matric

? Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field, or equivalent experienceSkills and experience

? Python? Node.js? [URL Removed] GraphQL? REST APIs? DevOps: Gitlab

? Good understanding on Data Structures, SOLID Principles, and Design Patterns.

? Understanding of the different areas that affect development i.e. DevOps, UX, Data etc.

? Have the desire to continuously learn and knowledge share

? Demonstrates a basic understanding of key strategy and structured problemsolving concepts

? Ability to present information and key points both visually and verbally

Work Location? Cape Town but mostly remote with an occasional requirement to co-locate with colleagues as the job requires.

Desired Skills:

Python

Node.js

Vue.js

GraphQl

REST api’s

Dev Ops

Gitlab

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Cash Management Company offering great career opportunities

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position