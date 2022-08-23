Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Century City

Purpose of the position
We are looking for someone who can help with the further development of web-based applications that run on a micro-services architecture in the AWS Cloud.
? Back-end based on a micro-services architecture and written in NodeJS and Python
? Web front ends for clients and employeesDuties and Responsibilities but not limited
? Writing clean and efficient code for .NET Applications using C#? Monitoring the performance of live apps and work on optimizing them at the code level
? Identifying and resolving bottlenecks, rectifying bugs and enhancing application performance
? Performing unit and instrumentation tests on code
? Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define and design new features
? Staying up to date with new technology trends, applications, and protocols
? Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
? Solid understanding of the full application development life cycle
? DevOps: Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CIFormal Education
? Matric
? Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field, or equivalent experienceSkills and experience
? Python? Node.js? [URL Removed] GraphQL? REST APIs? DevOps: Gitlab
? Good understanding on Data Structures, SOLID Principles, and Design Patterns.
? Understanding of the different areas that affect development i.e. DevOps, UX, Data etc.
? Have the desire to continuously learn and knowledge share
? Demonstrates a basic understanding of key strategy and structured problemsolving concepts
? Ability to present information and key points both visually and verbally
Work Location? Cape Town but mostly remote with an occasional requirement to co-locate with colleagues as the job requires.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Node.js
- Vue.js
- GraphQl
- REST api’s
- Dev Ops
- Gitlab
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Cash Management Company offering great career opportunities
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund