Incentives Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Aug 23, 2022

Our client, one of the leading Global IT organisations is looking for a self driven and motivated individual to become a member of the Partner Investments & Incentives team
Skills

  • Finance experience within a Cloud services provider with a deep understanding of how cloud channel partners make money in order to be profitable

  • Understanding of the cloud channel business (Cloud Service Providers, LSP’s etc.)

  • Advanced knowledge of Channel incentives programs such as pre-sales incentives, rebates, usage and deployment incentives that are paid by the principal cloud provider to its channel partners (knowledge of AWS & GCP will be a plus)

  • Ability to understand how incentive programs are applied in a service provider P&L

  • Ability to analyze excel based profitability models for earnings maximization

Scope of work

  • Partner facing subject matter expert on Microsoft channel incentives & investments across solution areas

  • Engage in partner business reviews to confidently present the overall incentives & investments within a channel partner and its impact on their profitability

  • Prepare monthly / quarterly partner round tables on profitability to create awareness on channel incentives with partner CFOs

  • Provide feedback on upcoming changes to channel incentives viz a viz their impact on profitability

  • Staying up to date with competitor incentives and profitability models to advise the business on needed adjustments

