Incentives Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, one of the leading Global IT organisations is looking for a self driven and motivated individual to become a member of the Partner Investments & Incentives team

Skills

Finance experience within a Cloud services provider with a deep understanding of how cloud channel partners make money in order to be profitable

Understanding of the cloud channel business (Cloud Service Providers, LSP’s etc.)

Advanced knowledge of Channel incentives programs such as pre-sales incentives, rebates, usage and deployment incentives that are paid by the principal cloud provider to its channel partners (knowledge of AWS & GCP will be a plus)

Ability to understand how incentive programs are applied in a service provider P&L

Ability to analyze excel based profitability models for earnings maximization

Scope of work

Partner facing subject matter expert on Microsoft channel incentives & investments across solution areas

Engage in partner business reviews to confidently present the overall incentives & investments within a channel partner and its impact on their profitability

Prepare monthly / quarterly partner round tables on profitability to create awareness on channel incentives with partner CFOs

Provide feedback on upcoming changes to channel incentives viz a viz their impact on profitability

Staying up to date with competitor incentives and profitability models to advise the business on needed adjustments

