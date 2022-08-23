Incentives Analyst

Our client, one of the leading Global IT organisations is looking for a self driven and motivated individual to become a member of the Partner Investments & Incentives team
Skills
- Finance experience within a Cloud services provider with a deep understanding of how cloud channel partners make money in order to be profitable
- Understanding of the cloud channel business (Cloud Service Providers, LSP’s etc.)
- Advanced knowledge of Channel incentives programs such as pre-sales incentives, rebates, usage and deployment incentives that are paid by the principal cloud provider to its channel partners (knowledge of AWS & GCP will be a plus)
- Ability to understand how incentive programs are applied in a service provider P&L
- Ability to analyze excel based profitability models for earnings maximization
Scope of work
- Partner facing subject matter expert on Microsoft channel incentives & investments across solution areas
- Engage in partner business reviews to confidently present the overall incentives & investments within a channel partner and its impact on their profitability
- Prepare monthly / quarterly partner round tables on profitability to create awareness on channel incentives with partner CFOs
- Provide feedback on upcoming changes to channel incentives viz a viz their impact on profitability
- Staying up to date with competitor incentives and profitability models to advise the business on needed adjustments
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- incentive specialist
- investment specialist
- finance incentive