L2 Network Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a L2 Network [URL Removed] will be responsible for designing, installing and maintaining Cisco network infrastructure. This includes WAN connectivity, IP routing, firewalls and VPNs. You’ll also be expected to configure LAN interfaces on switches as well as routers and install various types of networks equipment including hubs, bridges or wireless access points.

Requirements

Troubleshoots problems with networks and systems.

Performs preventive maintenance on routers, switches, and other network devices

Installation and configuration of the network

Maintaining Firewalls, CCNP, WAN,CCNA

Cisco switching, wireless and routing experience

Resolves network issues that are not related to administrative policies

Participates in the Troubleshoots network connectivity issues

Qualifications

Matric or equivalent is required

Minimum of 2 years working experience in network administration and/or computer programming

Must have worked in an IT support role and possess knowledge of network fundamentals, protocols, standards and technologies

Desired Skills:

CCNP

WAN

Ccna

IP Routing

