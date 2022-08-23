L2 Network Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a L2 Network [URL Removed] will be responsible for designing, installing and maintaining Cisco network infrastructure. This includes WAN connectivity, IP routing, firewalls and VPNs. You’ll also be expected to configure LAN interfaces on switches as well as routers and install various types of networks equipment including hubs, bridges or wireless access points.
Requirements
- Troubleshoots problems with networks and systems.
- Performs preventive maintenance on routers, switches, and other network devices
- Installation and configuration of the network
- Maintaining Firewalls, CCNP, WAN,CCNA
- Cisco switching, wireless and routing experience
- Resolves network issues that are not related to administrative policies
- Participates in the Troubleshoots network connectivity issues
Qualifications
- Matric or equivalent is required
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in network administration and/or computer programming
- Must have worked in an IT support role and possess knowledge of network fundamentals, protocols, standards and technologies
Desired Skills:
- CCNP
- WAN
- Ccna
- IP Routing