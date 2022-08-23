Livestreaming by US viewers passes cable for the first time

According to data from StockApps.com, streaming accounted for 34,8% of US viewers’ TV screen time in July 2022.

Cable and broadcast (also known as traditional linear TV) accounted for 34,4% and 21,6% of total viewing time, respectively.

This is the first time streaming surpassed cable and broadcast since the viewership tracking began. The data also revealed that Americans spent approximately 191-billion minutes per week streaming.

Edith Reads, an analyst at StockApps, comments: “Streaming looks promising in the US. It is not only popular but also has a lot of potential for growth. The data suggests that people are increasingly ditching cable and broadcast in favor of streaming. This trend is likely to continue in the coming years.

“It is also worth noting that streaming is not just for young people,” she adds. “The data shows that all age groups are streaming more and more.”

Notable streaming providers such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Youtube achieved record-high shares in July. However, Netflix was the most dominant.

The share of total Netflix consumption jumped 8% thanks to the release of Stranger Things on July 1. Despite losing subscribers in the past two quarters, the future holds bright, especially considering the age difference in TV viewing.

Streaming is slowly but surely becoming the primary way Americans consume television. It has a lot of growth potential and will only become more popular in the coming years. This shift from cable and broadcast is likely to continue as more and more people adopt streaming services.