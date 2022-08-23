Midlevel .NET Developer

Aug 23, 2022

IT Consulting / Ongoing Contract role
Fully Remote – Offices in JHB
R250 – R600 Per Hour

Qualifications

  • Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, IT or similar
  • Certifications (Beneficial)

Experience & Skills

  • 6-8 years Software Development experience
  • Strong C# development skills
  • .Net Core experience (Linux) with Back-end
  • Experience working on databases, PostgreSQL and or MongoDB experience (advantageous)
  • Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
  • A solid understanding of OOP principles
  • Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Advantageous Technologies Experience:

  • Experience in AWS/Azure and IaC
  • Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD)
  • Experiencing in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes
  • DevOps experience CI/CD
  • Advantageous : Angular 9 +

Desired Skills:

  • C#.NET
  • .Net Core
  • Linux
  • PostgreSQL
  • MongoDB
  • Entity Framework
  • NHibernate
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Angular
  • AWS
  • MS Azure
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position