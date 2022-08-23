.NET Developer

Our client, leaders in the Road Transport Solutions space has a permanent venture for a .Net Developer. The successful candidate will be Responsible for developing / refactoring code using Visual Studio to support the companies Web and Desktop applications.

The role involves interacting with external API’s and internal databases, using entity framework. Software is delivered using the agile methodology which enforces the businesses coding standards. The role includes providing guidance to Junior Developers.

Minimum requirements:

BSc or Relevant Degree in (Computer Science and / or Engineering)

5+ years’ experience with these technologies:

.Net 4/5/6

MVC / Core / Razor

Entity Framework + SQL/Oracle experience

Understanding / Exposure to Design Patterns

Understanding / Exposure of Object Orientation techniques including Solid Principles

Understanding / Exposure to Unit Testing

Knowledge and experience:

Web API, MVC, Entity Framework, IIS Server deployment

Visual Studio

Net Core/ Framework

Git

Azure DevOps / Pipelines

Knowledge and Understanding of Agile methodologies

If you meet the above requirements, send through your application and we will be in contact shortly.

