Our client in the Infrastructure Solutions Industry is urgently looking to employ a .Net Developer that will be responsible for developing / refactoring code using Visual Studio to support the companies Web and Desktop applications.

The role involves interacting with external API’s and internal databases, using entity framework.

Software is delivered using the agile methodology which enforces the businesses coding standards.

The role includes providing guidance to Junior Developers.

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

Operational:

Attend to the back log

Attend daily stand up – provide feedback

Collaborate with Delivery Team – Development / Testing / BA

Provide assistance to Junior Developers

Participating in code review exercises

Follow Software Development practices

Participate in Agile Methodology Ceremonies (Kick off, Retrospective, planning etc.)

Demo complete work to testers and assist with deployments to environments

Take accountability

Key Service Areas:

Write functional code and spot defects

Configure existing systems and provide user support

Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner

Support Team members

Ensure that there is continuous support provided

Minimum Requirements:



BSc or Relevant Degree in (Computer Science and / or Engineering)

5+ years’ experience with these technologies:

.Net 4/5/6

MVC / Core / Razor

Entity Framework + SQL/Oracle experience

Understanding / Exposure to Design Patterns

Understanding / Exposure of Object Orientation techniques including Solid Principles

Understanding / Exposure to Unit Testing

Knowledge and Experience using:

o Web API, MVC, Entity Framework, IIS Server deployment

o Visual Studio

o Net Core/ Framework

o Git

o Azure DevOps / Pipelines

Knowledge and Understanding of Agile methodologies

