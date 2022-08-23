Our client in the Infrastructure Solutions Industry is urgently looking to employ a .Net Developer that will be responsible for developing / refactoring code using Visual Studio to support the companies Web and Desktop applications.
The role involves interacting with external API’s and internal databases, using entity framework.
Software is delivered using the agile methodology which enforces the businesses coding standards.
The role includes providing guidance to Junior Developers.
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):
Operational:
- Attend to the back log
- Attend daily stand up – provide feedback
- Collaborate with Delivery Team – Development / Testing / BA
- Provide assistance to Junior Developers
- Participating in code review exercises
- Follow Software Development practices
- Participate in Agile Methodology Ceremonies (Kick off, Retrospective, planning etc.)
- Demo complete work to testers and assist with deployments to environments
- Take accountability
Key Service Areas:
- Write functional code and spot defects
- Configure existing systems and provide user support
- Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner
- Support Team members
- Ensure that there is continuous support provided
Minimum Requirements:
- BSc or Relevant Degree in (Computer Science and / or Engineering)
- 5+ years’ experience with these technologies:
- .Net 4/5/6
- MVC / Core / Razor
- Entity Framework + SQL/Oracle experience
- Understanding / Exposure to Design Patterns
- Understanding / Exposure of Object Orientation techniques including Solid Principles
- Understanding / Exposure to Unit Testing
Knowledge and Experience using:
o Web API, MVC, Entity Framework, IIS Server deployment
o Visual Studio
o Net Core/ Framework
o Git
o Azure DevOps / Pipelines
Knowledge and Understanding of Agile methodologies
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- dot net developer
- .net developer
- MVC
- Core
- Razor
- Entity Framework