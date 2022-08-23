.NET Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, leaders in the Road Transport Solutions space has a permanent venture for a .Net Developer. The successful candidate will be Responsible for developing / refactoring code using Visual Studio to support the companies Web and Desktop applications.
The role involves interacting with external API’s and internal databases, using entity framework. Software is delivered using the agile methodology which enforces the businesses coding standards. The role includes providing guidance to Junior Developers.
Minimum requirements:
- BSc or Relevant Degree in (Computer Science and / or Engineering)
- 5+ years’ experience with these technologies:
- .Net 4/5/6
- MVC / Core / Razor
- Entity Framework + SQL/Oracle experience
- Understanding / Exposure to Design Patterns
- Understanding / Exposure of Object Orientation techniques including Solid Principles
- Understanding / Exposure to Unit Testing
Knowledge and experience:
- Web API, MVC, Entity Framework, IIS Server deployment
- Visual Studio
- Net Core/ Framework
- Git
- Azure DevOps / Pipelines
- Knowledge and Understanding of Agile methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Web API
- ASP.NET MVC
- ASP.NET
- NET Development
- entity framework
- .NET
- MVC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years