Oracle Developer at Reverside

Job Brief
Duties and responsibilities:
- Oracle Enterprise Manager
- Database Optimization
- OEM configurations and monitoring
- Oracle DataGuard implementation
- Working with Oracle ASM
- Using Oracle GRID Clusterware utilities
- Creating Oracle databases
- Performing upgrades of the database and software to new release levels
- Managing the database’s storage structures
- Managing users and security
- Managing schema objects, such as tables, indexes, and views
- Making database backups and performing recovery when necessary
- Troubleshooting errors
Other Requirements
- Attention to detail
- Good Communication
- Self-driven
- Team player
Desired Skills:
- Data warehousing
- Oracle
- Oracle Enterprise Manager
- Database Optimization
- Oracle databases
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]