QA Engineer – Cloud-Native JAVA

IT Consulting / Contracting
Intermediate
Fully Remote
R250 – R500 Per Hour
Qualifications
- Degree / Diploma in IT / Computer Science (Beneficial)
- ISTQB
Experience & Skills
- 3-5 years’ experience in a Automation Testing role
- Automation testing tools (Junit, Cucumber, Selenium, Karate)
- Experience in automating tests as part of CI/CD
- Comfortable and understand how to work with Maven and build tools like Jenkins and version control e.g. GIT, GitHub
- Comfortable and understanding Docker (Must)
- Good understanding of JAVA, HTTP, and APIs
- Solid of understanding XML / JSON
- Scripting languages like Bash and/or Python
- Good understanding of product management tools like JIRA (Must)
- Stubbing tools like wire mock / hoverfly & tools like SOAPUI and POSTMAN (Advantageous)
- Working in Agile environment
- Banking domain (banking / financial services) (advantageous)
- Using and configuring modern observability techniques, including aggregated logging via an ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/Grafana/NewRelic and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- Karate
- Selenium
- Junit
- Cucumber
- Maven
- Jenkins
- GIT
- Docker
- Java
- API
- XML
- Python
- Jira
- POSTMAN
- SOAPUI
- ELK
- NewRelic
- Zipkin
- Jaeger
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development