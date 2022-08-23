QA Engineer – Cloud-Native JAVA

Aug 23, 2022

IT Consulting / Contracting
Intermediate
Fully Remote
R250 – R500 Per Hour

Qualifications

  • Degree / Diploma in IT / Computer Science (Beneficial)
  • ISTQB

Experience & Skills

  • 3-5 years’ experience in a Automation Testing role
  • Automation testing tools (Junit, Cucumber, Selenium, Karate)
  • Experience in automating tests as part of CI/CD
  • Comfortable and understand how to work with Maven and build tools like Jenkins and version control e.g. GIT, GitHub
  • Comfortable and understanding Docker (Must)
  • Good understanding of JAVA, HTTP, and APIs
  • Solid of understanding XML / JSON
  • Scripting languages like Bash and/or Python
  • Good understanding of product management tools like JIRA (Must)
  • Stubbing tools like wire mock / hoverfly & tools like SOAPUI and POSTMAN (Advantageous)
  • Working in Agile environment
  • Banking domain (banking / financial services) (advantageous)
  • Using and configuring modern observability techniques, including aggregated logging via an ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/Grafana/NewRelic and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • Karate
  • Selenium
  • Junit
  • Cucumber
  • Maven
  • Jenkins
  • GIT
  • Docker
  • Java
  • API
  • XML
  • Python
  • Jira
  • POSTMAN
  • SOAPUI
  • ELK
  • NewRelic
  • Zipkin
  • Jaeger

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

