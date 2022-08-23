QA Engineer – JAVA (API) – Gauteng Sandown

Aug 23, 2022

IT Consulting / Contracting
Intermediate
Fully Remote
R250 – R450 Per Hour

Qualifications

  • Degree / Diploma in IT / Computer Science (Beneficial)
  • ISTQB

Experience & Skills

  • 4-5 years’ experience in a QA Testing role
  • 2-3 years’ Automation testing experience (Selenium, UFT, Cucumber)
  • Strong experience in Testing mainframe system
  • MUST HAVE Exposure to API – JMeter
  • Experience on the test management tools (Test Rail & Jira/X-Ray)
  • Experience in Groovy, Java
  • Experience in UI Automation for mobile and web services
  • Working experience Payment systems (advantageous)
  • Sound Knowledge of the Digital platforms (Web, USSD, and/ or mobile domain) (advantageous).
  • Working in Agile environment
  • Banking domain (banking / financial services) (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Test Automation
  • Selenium
  • UFT
  • Cucumber
  • Testing mainframe system
  • JMeter
  • Test Rail
  • X-Ray
  • JIRA
  • JAVA
  • Groovy
  • UI Automation
  • SoapUI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

