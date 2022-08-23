QA Engineer – JAVA (API)

IT Consulting / Contracting
Intermediate
Fully Remote
R250 – R450 Per Hour
Qualifications
- Degree / Diploma in IT / Computer Science (Beneficial)
- ISTQB
Experience & Skills
- 4-5 years’ experience in a QA Testing role
- 2-3 years’ Automation testing experience (Selenium, UFT, Cucumber)
- Strong experience in Testing mainframe system
- MUST HAVE Exposure to API – JMeter
- Experience on the test management tools (Test Rail & Jira/X-Ray)
- Experience in Groovy, Java
- Experience in UI Automation for mobile and web services
- Working experience Payment systems (advantageous)
- Sound Knowledge of the Digital platforms (Web, USSD, and/ or mobile domain) (advantageous).
- Working in Agile environment
- Banking domain (banking / financial services) (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Test Automation
- Selenium
- UFT
- Cucumber
- Testing mainframe system
- JMeter
- Test Rail
- X-Ray
- JIRA
- JAVA
- Groovy
- UI Automation
- SoapUI
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Software Development