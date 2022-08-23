SAP Consultant (VIM) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE expertise of a highly skilled & solutions-driven SAP Consultant with a minimum of 5 year’s VIM experience is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist to implement, train and support across all phases of successful implementations. The position will be based in Midrand and you will be required to travel to client sites as required. The successful incumbent must have Matric/Grade 12, an IT-related Degree, VIM Consultant Certification with at least 5 years’ VIM experience in a similar role – preferably having had 2 or more full life implementations and knowledge of bolt on, Invoice, Capture Center, Open Text, Archive Server and SAP AP, AR & GL. You will also require hands-on SAP experience with Accounts Payable and have led and assisted clients with the design of leading-edge workflow solutions, configuration and enhancement of proprietary software product within SAP.

DUTIES:

Proactive analysis and reporting on system health.

Present reports to customers during monthly feedback sessions.

Submit change control and remediate reported findings.

Architect new solutions.

Compile project plans based on architecture and resource availability.

Implement projects in line with planning and architecture.

Document implementations and provide SOPs.

During project implementation, manage project resources.

Responsible for gathering requirements, creating a blueprint, configuring t system, testing, training and supporting the project go-live.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric/Grade 12.

BCom Degree in IT.

VIM Consultant Certification.

Experience/Skills –

SAP Consultant with minimum 5 years’ experience in VIM. Preferably with two or more full life implementations.

Support experience.

Experience and configuration knowledge in VIM – bolt on, Invoice, Capture Center, Open Text, Archive Server and SAP AP, AR & GL.

Hands-on SAP experience in Accounts Payable.

Leading and assisting clients with designing leading-edge workflow solutions, configuration and enhancement of proprietary software product within SAP.

Good understanding of server environment.

Strong communicator – Ability to clearly articulate problems and solutions with the technical team.

Business Analysis.

Advantageous –

Technical installation knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-managed.

Ability to identify and understand problems and find suitable solutions.

Conscious of delivering solutions on time.

Able to work independently and capable of planning your work and articulate it into definable tasks.

Good verbal and written communication.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Consultant

VIM

Learn more/Apply for this position