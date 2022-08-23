Scrum Master

One of our clients is looking for a dynamic project manager familiar with the Agile Scrum methodology, able to manage the Scrum and development team, to successfully execute the roadmap.

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

Fostering Communication – creating channels and translating Scrum nuanced language

– creating channels and translating Scrum nuanced language Protecting the team – acting as a buffer for disruptive product managers and management

– acting as a buffer for disruptive product managers and management Tool Maintenance – administer the Scrum tools and framework

– administer the Scrum tools and framework Reporting – creating and delivering reporting framework for team members and management

– creating and delivering reporting framework for team members and management Meeting Facilitation – sprint planning, daily scrum/standups, retrospectives

– sprint planning, daily scrum/standups, retrospectives Agile Coaching – 1:1 with Scrum team members, stakeholders and management

– 1:1 with Scrum team members, stakeholders and management Team Support – facilitating communication and resolving disagreements, tech and comfort (ie coffee runs) support

– facilitating communication and resolving disagreements, tech and comfort (ie coffee runs) support Remove Blockers – work with the team to understand blockers, work to remove them

Minimum Requirements:

B.Sc Eng or Comp Sci (M.Sc, PhD)

Other relevant project management certifications

Minimum 4 Years as a Scrum Master

Background: Experience as a software developer

Great communicator and facilitator

Flexibility and persistence

Expert knowledge of Jira and/or MS DevOps

Expert knowledge of at least one analytical tool

Desired Skills:

scrum master

agile

agile coaching

project manager

