One of our clients is looking for a dynamic project manager familiar with the Agile Scrum methodology, able to manage the Scrum and development team, to successfully execute the roadmap.
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):
- Fostering Communication – creating channels and translating Scrum nuanced language
- Protecting the team – acting as a buffer for disruptive product managers and management
- Tool Maintenance – administer the Scrum tools and framework
- Reporting – creating and delivering reporting framework for team members and management
- Meeting Facilitation – sprint planning, daily scrum/standups, retrospectives
- Agile Coaching – 1:1 with Scrum team members, stakeholders and management
- Team Support – facilitating communication and resolving disagreements, tech and comfort (ie coffee runs) support
- Remove Blockers – work with the team to understand blockers, work to remove them
Minimum Requirements:
- B.Sc Eng or Comp Sci (M.Sc, PhD)
- Other relevant project management certifications
- Minimum 4 Years as a Scrum Master
- Background: Experience as a software developer
- Great communicator and facilitator
- Flexibility and persistence
- Expert knowledge of Jira and/or MS DevOps
- Expert knowledge of at least one analytical tool
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- scrum master
- agile
- agile coaching
- project manager