Senior Java Developer at RecruiTech – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a dynamic software development company, our client is always interested in acquiring the services of self-motivated Software Engineers.

They are looking for Java and Microservices experience. Oracle or SQL database experience is also of interest. All software development utilises formal software engineering and experience with requirements management tools, design tools and formal documentation (IEE standards) will be an advantage. The company offers a professional environment with industry related packages and benefits. As a pure development company, they are not restricted to any single domain or market.

Requirements:

IT related degree or diploma

5 years Java and Microservices experience

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

