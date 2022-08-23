Senior Java Developer LWR2204 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Java Developer (Expert) to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 – Renewable. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.

Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform/application

Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Facilitate stand-ups, refinements, etc

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Development of User training

Execution of System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Management of Penetration Test

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

At least 8-10 years of Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Role-specific knowledge:

Java 8, J2EE

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline

Advantageous:

Javascript / Typescript

Maven, Gradle

SonarQube

Micro Services

DevOps

