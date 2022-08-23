Senior Java Developer LWR2204 at Mediro ICT

Aug 23, 2022

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Java Developer (Expert) to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 – Renewable. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.
  • Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform/application
  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Facilitate stand-ups, refinements, etc
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Development of User training
  • Execution of System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Management of Penetration Test

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree
  • At least 8-10 years of Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Java 8, J2EE
  • Angular 10, AG Grid
  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack
  • Experience with Data Modelling
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful
  • Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)
  • Jenkins Pipeline

Advantageous:

  • Javascript / Typescript
  • Maven, Gradle
  • SonarQube
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position