Senior Java Developer LWR2204 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Java Developer (Expert) to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 – Renewable. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.
- Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform/application
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Facilitate stand-ups, refinements, etc
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Development of User training
- Execution of System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Management of Penetration Test
Minimum Requirements
Formal qualifications:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
- At least 8-10 years of Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Role-specific knowledge:
- Java 8, J2EE
- Angular 10, AG Grid
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Experience with Data Modelling
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
- Jenkins Pipeline
Advantageous:
- Javascript / Typescript
- Maven, Gradle
- SonarQube
- Micro Services
- DevOps