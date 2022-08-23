Senior Network Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PERFORM day to day internal networking maintenance as well as the design of customer networks as your technical expertise as a Senior Network Engineer is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. You will also take the lead in planning, spec’ing and building network solutions, maintain the national network whilst ensuring proper configuration and deployments of ISP or customer networking equipment. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, be Cisco CCNP and Mikrotik MTCRE Certified, have 5 years’ experience as an ISP Network Engineer or Network Administration and Maintenance. You must also have experience with Riverbed, Meraki/Fortinet SD-WAN, TCP/IP, IP Addressing (v4 and v6), CIDR and DNS & have experience implementing QoS, PBR, VPN and MPLS.

DUTIES:

Take the lead in planning, spec’ing and building of network solutions for customers.

Maintain the national network.

Undertake data network fault investigations and implement resolutions in local and wide area environments.

Ensure proper configuration and deployment of ISP or customer networking equipment while adhering to company standards and practices.

Liaise with Project Management team, Network Engineers and Service Desk Agents on a regular basis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric/Grade 12.

Cisco CCNP essential. (CCIE advantageous)

Mikrotik MTCRE essential – MTCINE preferred.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ experience as an ISP Network Engineer or in Network Administration and Maintenance.

Riverbed, Meraki or Fortinet SD-WAN experience essential.

Basic Linux.

Thorough understanding of switching, routing and their related technologies.

BGP, OSPF champion.

TCP/IP, IP Addressing (v4 and v6), CIDR and DNS.

Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture.

Experience implementing QoS, PBR, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.

Must be well spoken, have a good command of the English language and must be able to deal with customers in a professional manner.

COMMENTS:

