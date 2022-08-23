Senior PHP Developer

Aug 23, 2022

Cape Town based company is seeking a PHP Developer to work in Office. Ideal Candidate should have PHP, Azure and React.
Key Requirements

  • 8+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • PHP
  • WordPress
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Azure Dev Ops
  • Angular
  • React
  • js
  • MVC MySQL

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

