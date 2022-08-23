Senior Software Developer (PE & JHB) – Gauteng Pretoria Region

A senior developer plays an important role in the software development cycle, gathering requirements, assessing the best way to develop the requirement with the system architect and executing the required development. Meet directly with clients to demonstrate solutions, answer questions regarding software capabilities and requirements, and work to resolve issues that arise during the development cycle.

We are looking for a skilled developer that is comfortable in C#, VB , TSQL ,HTML, asp.net, MVC, JQuery ,java script ,AJAX ,MS Reporting, Crystal for development of applications and services both forms and web as well good understanding of tasks and threads and using them efficiently. The Candidate needs to be able to think out the box and deliver solutions based on customer requirements in an environment that has historic constraints both at application level and Data.

The candidate will need to work on historic, Old, idea sets and implement modern functionality into an existing system in a lot of cases changing synchronous programming into async while retaining logical integrity. There are a lot of historic Webservices and windows communication foundation features that will need to be moved to ASP.net WEB API’s or .net core API’s as well as external systems that need to be communicated to through File ,API, RFC, SFTP, etc.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Thorough knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle

Knowledge of Microsoft Technologies in .NET framework and SQL

Knowledge of Workforce Management Payroll or HR solutions will be an advantage

Solid understanding of labour regulations and industry requirements

Good knowledge of Human Resource Solutions

Solid understanding of Integration levels, device-level integrations, and automation

Good knowledge of API design and Application-level integrations

Solid understanding of design patterns and application levels- Write, modify and debug software and Queries in Visual Studio .Net (C#,VB.net, HTML,XML,AJAX etc…) and SQL. – Write software to create multi-threaded or user interface event driven applications, either stand-alone and those which access servers or services – Use source debuggers and visual development environments – Basic Testing and documentation of software for client applications and training of the HLS team- Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents – Perform coding to written technical specifications – Investigate, analyse and document reported defects / bugs- Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects – Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates – Performs related duties as assigned – Understand and apply best practice techniques to software testing and releases – Ongoing testing on current and new releases – Quality assessment and feasibility on current installations for new releases – Communicate results back in a predefined manner – Compile and keep system user and internal training documentation up to date – Version Control of all released systems and documentation – Identifying, logging and verifying defects using a defect tracking system – Following up on defects / System bugs

Problem-Solving – Solution architects need to be excellent problem-solvers, able to quickly change direction based on updated client specifications or system limitations

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of .NET Web and Windows based applications and Services –

Knowledge in SQL –

Experience in Windows Communication Foundation will be an advantage –

Experience in Microsoft Reporting will be an advantage –

Experience in Access Control

Time and Attendance will be an advantage –

Qualification in Computer Information Systems or relevant qualification preferably Diploma or Degree in Information System. –

Be up to date with latest technology –

Microsoft Office competent (Word

Excel

Visio and PowerPoint) –

Ability to develop and communicate to API’s . –

Xamarin mobile development advantageous –

LLBGEN knowledge advantageous. –

Crystal reports knowledge and advantage –

Candidate should have a good understanding on current securities (SSL

TLS

etc.) and how to include them into current unsecure communications.

Knowledge and experience in developing of Time and Attendance or Human resource solutions an advantage –

Experience with integration to Biometric devices such as Hikvision

Suprema

Idemia

SAFR would be advantageous

Proactive

the ability to engage with a client at management level. –

Excellent communication skills

both verbal and written. Ability to communicate efficiently to customers as well as co-workers on fault statuses. –

Team player. –

Flexible

and willing to work in the constantly changing environment of a growing service-providing services which operates across all regions. –

Conscientious and responsible. –

Dress appropriately at all times. Maintain good personal hygiene –

Ability to support and enthuse others and maintain a professional image. –

Excellent customer service ethic “do” what it takes to deliver the service –

Punctual and reliable –

Possess excellent analytical and interpretative skills –

Good interpersonal skills –

Capable of working independently

using one’s own judgement and solving problems

as and when it arises –

Own reliable transport. Clean driver’s licence and criminal record –

Deadline driven –

Systems driven and highly organised –

Willing to Travel and at short notice be prepared to work and travel regionally and into Africa

overtime on request – no constraints to specific working hours should the clients & business require it. –

A medical will be conducted every year

and prior to formalising employment.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Market Related

