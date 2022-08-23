Senior Software Engineer

One of our clients within the solutions space is looking for an experienced Senior Software Engineer to join their team.

Job Description:

A senior engineer on design, development and sustaining engineering tasks, on product development and/or maintenance projects.

Responsibilities:

Take prime technical responsibility in an engineering team for designing, implementing, debugging and testing of new features on products, and new products.

Take prime technical responsibility for sustaining the implemented features once the product has gone live.

Act as a design authority or reviewer during the peer-review process.

Mentor the less senior members of the team.

Required Technical Skills and Competencies:

Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.

Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life-cycle.

Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life-cycle (including test design).

Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.

Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.

Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.

Requirements:



Min 8 Years relevant experience

B.Sc Eng or Comp Sci

(M.Sc, PhD)

