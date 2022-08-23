Senior Software Engineer

Aug 23, 2022

One of our clients within the solutions space is looking for an experienced Senior Software Engineer to join their team.
Job Description:

  • A senior engineer on design, development and sustaining engineering tasks, on product development and/or maintenance projects.

Responsibilities:

  • Take prime technical responsibility in an engineering team for designing, implementing, debugging and testing of new features on products, and new products.

  • Take prime technical responsibility for sustaining the implemented features once the product has gone live.

  • Act as a design authority or reviewer during the peer-review process.

  • Mentor the less senior members of the team.

Required Technical Skills and Competencies:

  • Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.

  • Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life-cycle.

  • Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life-cycle (including test design).

  • Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.

  • Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.

  • Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.

Requirements:

  • Min 8 Years relevant experience

  • B.Sc Eng or Comp Sci

  • (M.Sc, PhD)

only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • engineer
  • software development
  • MS SQL
  • C#
  • coding

Learn more/Apply for this position