Snr C#.NET Cloud Developer

IT Consulting / Ongoing Contract role

Senior

Fully Remote – Offices in JHB

R500 – R950 Per Hour

Qualifications

Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, IT or similar

Certifications (Beneficial)

Experience & Skills

8-10 years Software Development experience

Strong C# development skills

Experience in AWS/Azure and IaC

.Net Core experience (Linux) with Back-end

Experience working on databases, PostgreSQL and or MongoDB experience

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

A solid understanding of OOP principles

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Advantageous Technologies Experience:

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD)

Experiencing in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes

DevOps experience CI/CD

Advantageous : Angular 9 +

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET Core

MS Azure

Azure

AWS

Linux

PostgreSQL

MongoDB

Entity Framework

NHibernate

Angular 9

DevOps

