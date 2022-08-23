Software Engineer (Continuous Integration & Testing) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Pinelands

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge Tech company seeks the coding talents of a Software Engineer, with a focus on Continuous Integration & Testing, to join its team developing high performance networking software. This position aims toward improving automated testing of the software throughout its development. You must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering/Computer Engineering or Computer Science with suitable work experience, proficiency in Continuous Integration, Automation frameworks, Python, Agile software development processes and tools and extensive experience with CI/CD and testing – revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s (required) Degree in Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science with relevant work experience.

Must be proficient in Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD), Automation frameworks, Python, and Agile software development processes and tools.

Extensive experience with CI/CD and testing (revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.

Desirable –

Master’s Degree.

Open-source development.

Linux platforms.

Knowledge of network protocols.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies.

Experience in Cryptography and network security (e.g., IPsec, SSL).

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong written communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Software

Engineer

Continuous

Learn more/Apply for this position