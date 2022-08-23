Software Engineer (Linux Networking) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Pinelands

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a team developing high performance networking software as the next Software Engineer sought by a cutting-edge Tech company. You will be expected to design, develop, debug, test and support the software. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering/Computer Engineering or Computer Science with suitable work experience, be proficiency in C programming and have expertise in software architectures, scalability, reliability, application design & extensive experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools). You will also need prior experience designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s (required) Degree in Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science with relevant work experience.

Proficiency in C programming is required.

Expertise in software architectures, scalability, reliability, and application design are required.

Extensive experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.

Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals is required.

Desirable –

Master’s Degree.

Knowledge of network protocols.

Experience in API design.

Understanding of DPDK Software (Data Plane Design Kit).

Software Defined Networking (SDN) or Network Functions Virtualization (NFV).

Knowledge of virtualization technologies.

Experience in Cryptography and network security (e.g., IPsec, SSL).

Linux kernel development.

Agile software development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong written communication skills are required.

COMMENTS:

