Software Test Engineer (Automation & Verification) (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Software Security Specialist seeks a highly driven, creative and passionate Software Test Engineer whose core role will be to design and create test automation for software products. You will also be expected to review engineering technical specs, design & author test cases for feature areas or a release, build testing tools and setup and maintain lab test environments. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer/Electronic Engineering or Computer Science with strong Python, Shell, C/C++ proficiency and working experience in Linux. You must also have experience with Networking protocols TCP/IP, UDP and optionally SSL/TLS.

DUTIES:

Review engineering technical specifications and attend review meetings.

Interact with Product Developers to discuss technical aspects of features.

Design and author test cases for feature areas of a release.

Design and build testing tools.

Automation of Unit, Functional and Performance test cases.

Automation integration and problem finding.

Report test results.

Define and execute test procedures.

Work with Developers on reproducing and researching defects.

Track and manage defects on a day-to-day basis.

Setup and maintain lab test environments.

Participate in all activities accordingly to ensure on-time deliverables are met including day-to-day planning and coordination with other Engineers and Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer or Electronic Engineering or Computer Science

Excellent designing and programming skills.

Programming experience in Python, Shell and C/C++.

Working experience in Linux.

Experience in Networking protocols TCP/IP, UDP and optionally SSL/TLS.

Advantageous –

Experience in Robot Framework.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good time management and organisational skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

