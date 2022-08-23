Software Testing (Team Lead)

One of the continents largest Supermarket Retailer is seeking for Software Testing Team Lead

You could be the Software Testing Team Lead we looking for

Purpose of the role

The purpose of the Testing Team Lead is to lead and drive quality software testing practice for system or software development solutions, through efficient test planning and delivery within the software testing life cycle (STLC) and software development life cycle (SDLC) processes. This includes defining, measuring, and enforcing testing quality, coverage, and traceability through to closure, whilst ensuring testing team delivery of pre-agreed testing schedules with relevant stakeholders and delivery managers, and managing and reporting progress, issues, constraints, dependencies and applicable resources.

Your key responsibilities will include, but is not limited to:

Collaborate with Project Team and Stakeholders as required to agree the testing strategy to be employed for development projects

Coordinate all activity and all testers during each testing phase of a project and/or program

Develop, modify, and ensure that software testing plans are executed

Defining test strategy and test plans and reviewing them with stakeholders. Represent the customer in understanding how they use the system and include the most relevant end to end user scenarios in test plans and automation

Select and develop appropriate test automation tools, applying the latest techniques in test automation, e.g., data-driven testing

Assist in the creation of test project status reports and metrics (e.g., Test Dashboard)

Review software design and change specifications to ensure software testing measures meet acceptable reliability standards and project and program objectives

Schedule the tests for execution and monitor, measure, control and report on the test progress, the s/w product quality status and the test results, adapting the test plan and compensating as needed to adjust to evolving conditions

Lead a team of quality analysts and testers including task identification, monitoring progress and issue resolution

Drive improvement in the use of tools, techniques, and methods within the team, to ensure efficient application of the testing discipline

Adhere to the Test Centre of Excellence (TCoE) Ways of Working (WoWs) and ensure these are followed by the Test Team

Educational requirements:

Degree/Diploma in IT, Software Development, Information Systems, Computer Science or related field (essential). Or proven work experience leading structured software testing practice, project and team deliverables, with solid knowledge and skills would suffice.

Formal software testing training and registration (e.g., ISTQB, ISEB advanced level) (essential)

Experience required:

+3 years’ experience in a software testing leadership capacity or similar, with extensive experience optimizing quality testing practice (structured processes and methods) and testing team delivery within the software development projects

Solid experience with application lifecycle management and quality center tools (I.e., Microfocus ALM & QC, Jira) to plan, manage, monitor and report on testing activities including project collaboration

In-depth experience executing software development lifecycle or testing life-cycle activities within a retail or financial sector

Experience in cloud (AWS or Azure) testing within Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery environment

EE Disclaimer

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the company’s Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

Application Unsuccessful disclaimer

Should you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.

Desired Skills:

Strong proficiency with automation testing tools

Expert knowledge of executing automation and performance testing techniques

Expert knowledge of quality testing within various types of manual testing and testing techniques

Learn more/Apply for this position