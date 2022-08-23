Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Join a leading provider of personal and developmental credit products who have significant growth ambitions that are based on simple to understand and efficient processes, digital innovation, strong partnerships and data driven decisions and analytics. This hybrid role based in Durban waits for no man or woman , APPLY NOW!!
The systems environment is ! Digital enablement and data driven decision making are key drivers of the future systems roadmap.
This is a hands-on role with a strong data focus, and the need for accuracy, logic and an ability to communicate complex ideas to others. You will report to the Head of IT.
REQUIREMENTS :
- Maintaining and upgrading existing systems as required
- Designing new computer systems and frameworks
- Troubleshooting technical issues
- Collaborating with Business Analysts, Project Leads, Data Analysts and IT teams to resolve issues, make changes and introduce new functionality, while ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
- Define and coordinate the execution of testing procedures, and develop test cases to serve the overall quality assurance process
- Creating system guidelines and manuals for the organization
- Running training sessions and workshops on system processes
- Developing and implementing maintenance procedures, monitor systems health, gather system statistics, and generating reports on efficiencies and improvement areas
- Risk mitigation planning
- Monitoring and auditing data quality
Qualifications and Education Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology, or 4-6 years’ experience working with information technologies and systems analysis
- Additional IT Certifications would be advantageous!
Preferred Skills
- Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions
- Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, and implementing new applications and systems
- System integration best practices
- Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages
- Project management skills
- Excellent analytical skills
- Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration
- Exposure to Financial Sector
- Experience working with Web based and Mobile applications and API’s
